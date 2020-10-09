Bohs secure European football and keep slim title hopes alive with comfortable win over struggling Cork

Bohemians secured European football for next season, with three games to spare, after a convincing, Andre Wright-inspired win at home to a Cork City side who look destined for a relegation playoff battle at best.

Champions as recently as 2017, Cork are in freefall, rooted to the bottom and after a run of just one point from the last four games, they now need some miracles in their last four matches if they are to survive.

But the win for Bohs guarantees them Europa League football for next year, a huge achievement for Keith Long's side who cut the lead held by table-toppers Shamrock Rovers to five points. The only downside for Bohs was a knee injury 13 minutes from time for defender Rob Cornwall, sustained when he collided with team-mate James Talbot.

Bohs toyed with Cork - managed by caretaker boss Colin Healy in the wake of Neale Fenn's midweek exit - in the opening stages with chances for Dan Casey, Dawson Devoy and Cornwall before Andre Wright put them in front on 16 minutes when he pounced after a clever pass from wide man Promise Omochere.

On 20 minutes Bohs were 2-0 up, a nightmare goal for City keeper Mark McNulty but a dream one for Danny Grant. Conor Levingston punted the ball towards Grant and the winger, who scored a hat-trick six days earlier, spotted McNulty off his line and lobbed him from distance.

Cork managed to find the resolve to mount a revival, Cory Galvin striking the crossbar with a shot on 35 minutes which appeared to have keeper James Talbot beaten.

The City defence was wide open on 51 minutes when the sublime Dawson Devoy sent in a cross and even a soft header from Wright was enough to beat McNulty for his second of the night.

Cory Galvin tried to make things happen for City but they had nothing to trouble Bohs, who had more chances from Keith Ward, Grant and Casey.

BOHS - Talbot; Lyons, Casey, Cornwall (Barker 77), Breslin; Buckley (Lunney 77), Levingston (Ward 65); Grant, Devoy, Omochere (Tierney 75); Wright (Corcoran 75).

CORK - McNulty; Kargbo, Olowu, O'Brien, O'Connor; Dinanga (Kennedy 65), Holland, Morrissey, Galvin (Murphy 86), Bargary (Ochieng 77); Dalling.

REF - Sean Grant.

Online Editors