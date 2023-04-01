Bohs return to the top of the table as Krystian Nowak strikes late to beat Sligo

Krystian Nowak’s first goal in Irish football proved the difference as Bohemians returned to the top of the Premier Division, with a late win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Polish defender Nowak headed home Ali Coote’s 83rd minute corner to separate the sides in what was an evenly fought contest.

The Dubliners had the better of the four meetings between the sides last season, winning three although it was the hosts who impressed early on here.

Rovers captain Greg Bolger’s disguised pass from a set piece on six minutes caught out the Bohs rearguard who had to rely on goalkeeper James Talbot. The stopper reacted in time to smother Bogdan Vastsuk’s placed attempt from close range.

One of Rovers’ four recent international call ups, Nando Pijnaker went close to opening the scoring on 23 minutes. Frank Liivak forced the corner from which the ball landed at the foot of New Zealander Pijnaker whose goal-ward shot was deflected wide by a Bohs defender.

The evasive Fabrice Hartmann, one of the breakout stars of Sligo’s season to date, caused problems for the Bohs defence throughout the evening. Both the German and Estonian international Vastsuk played their part down the Rovers right on 39 minutes. Possession eventually falling to Bolger whose volley sailed over Talbot’s goal.

Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas was called into action on 57 minutes to keep out Coote after Benn’s free-kick was recycled back out the ex-Waterford man. The net-minder grabbing Coote’s go at goal at the second attempt as Bohs began to take charge of this tie.

The Gypsies’ pressure eventually told seven minutes from time when Nowak turned in Coote’s corner for his maiden goal for the Dalymount side.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Frank Liivak, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan (Stefan Radosavljevic 79); Will Fitzgerald, Fabrice Hartmann; Bogdan Vastsuk (Kailin Barlow 89); Max Mata.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Jay Benn (Grant Horton 65), Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Patrick Kirk; James McManus, Adam McDonnell; Alistair Coote (Declan McDaid 86), James Akintunde; James Clarke (Dylan Connolly 65); Jonathan Afolabi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.