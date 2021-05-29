Bohs make it four wins from five as they brush Waterford aside at Dalymount Park

Bohemians made it four wins from five as they cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Waterford at Dalymount Park.

Goals from youngsters Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney and Andy Lyons proved the difference as the visitors ended the game with ten men following Isaac Tshipamba’s clumsy red card.

Former Bohs keeper Brian Murphy pulled off a string of fine stops to keep Waterford in it but Bohs finally broke the deadlock seven minutes before half time as Lyons teed up Devoy to sweep home.

Tierney headed home the second four minutes later, and Lyons polished off a slick team move 20 minutes from time as Bohs made the most of the extra man.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Anto Breslin; Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy (Keith Buckley 78), Ross Tierney (Keith Ward 73); Ali Coote, Liam Burt (Stephen Mallon 78), Georgie Kelly.

Waterford: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power (Isaac Tshipamba 46), Cameron Evans, Josh Collins (Jack Stafford 60), Cian Browne; Adam O’Reilly, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin; James Waite (Prince Mutsvunguma 73), Jamie Mascoll (Eric Molloy 73), John Martin (Cian Kavanagh 46).

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).