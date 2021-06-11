Bohs let victory slip at Brandywell after stoppage-time Marc Walsh leveller makes point for Derry

Bohemians were denied a win at the Brandywell as Marc Walsh scored his first Derry City goal deep onto added time to earn his team a point in dramatic circumstances.

It looked as if the returning City fans would go home disappointed when Ali Coote scored with just seven minutes remaining, but there was time to respond and substitute Walsh popped up on 94 minutes to save a point.

An intense game sparked into life when Anto Breslin produced a crunching tackle on Ronan Boyce in the penalty area, but despite huge cries for a penalty from the home side, referee Rob Harvey said no and actually cautioned City boss Ruaidhri Higgins for protesting the decision.

An entertaining first half ended with the home side coming close to taking the lead. Will Patching’s free kick was headed towards the top corner until Talbot threw himself at the ball, colliding with the post in the process, but with the goalkeeper than grounded, Akintunde could only send the rebound wide with virtually the last kick of the half.

Luck was very much on Derry’s side in the opening minute of the second half as Ross Tierney went through on goal but attempted to square the ball to Liam Burt, who, under pressure, sent the ball bobbling off the post, before Ciaran Coll hacked the ball off the line with Georgie Kelly closing in for a tap in.

The Bohs goal came with just seven minutes remaining when Ali Coote found space 20 yards from goal and his low effort flew past Nathan Gartside into the corner to make it 1-0.

That looked to be the winner until Walsh pounced deep into added time.

TEAMS:

DERRY CITY: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannett (Will Fitzgerald 55’), Ronan Boyce, Danny Lafferty, Ciaron Harkin, Will Patching, Joe Thomson (Jack Malone 62’), David Parkhouse (Marc Walsh 77’), James Akintunde.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Anto Breslin, Ciaran Kelly, Rory Feely, Andy Lyons, Ali Coote, Liam Burt, Keith Buckley, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney (Keith Ward 90’), Georgie Kelly.

REFEREE: Rob Harvey.