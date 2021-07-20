Bohs hopeful of second Aviva sell-out as increased capacity of 8,000 agreed for Dudelange tie

Stewards stand in front of Bohemians fans after the final whistle of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round, second leg win. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

BOHEMIANS are hoping for another Aviva Stadium sell-out after they were able to agree on a capacity of 8,000 fans for next week's European game at home to Dudelange.

There was a limit of 6,000 imposed on the stadium for the home leg of their Europa Conference League clash with Stjarnan in the last round, those tickets sold out in 24 hours, and last night the Phibsboro club announced that they had been able to up the capacity for the Dudelange game by 2,000.

Tickets, priced at €20 (adults) and €10 (U16s) go on sale to club members and season ticket holders on Wednesday with tickets then on general sale on Thursday.

Bohs have travelled to Luxembourg for the first leg of their second round meeting with Dudelange this Thursday. Greek side PAOK await the winners in the third qualifying round with Bohs set to earn €550,000 if they can get past the Luxembourg side and into the playoff round.