Bohs’ Georgie Kelly and Dawson Devoy take home PFAI Player and Young Player of the Year awards

PFA Ireland Player of the Year Award Georgie Kelly of Bohemians, right, and Head in the Game Young Player of the Year Dawson Devoy of Bohemians with their awards Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

GEORGIE Kelly got some compensation for an FAI Cup final defeat with Bohemians as he was last night named as the Player of the Year by the PFAI.

Kelly, the league's top scorer, beat off competition from rivals Roberto Lopes and Chris Forrester to land the main award from the Premier Division, as selected by his fellow professionals.

There was more silverware for the Dublin 7 club as Dawson Devoy was named as Young Player of the Year, ahead of club-mate Ross Tierney and UCD's Colm Whelan.

League champions Shamrock Rovers did get some acknowledgement on the night, Stepen Bradley named as manager of the year, with competition from Stephen O'Donnell and Ruaidhri Higgins. Gavin Bazunu was voted Overseas Player of the Year.

Heather Payne was named as Women's Player of the Year.