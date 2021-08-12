Bohs’ European adventure comes to an end as Keith Long’s men are beaten in Greece

The European adventure for Bohemians is over, for this year at least, as they were unable to outwit PAOK in Greece and claim a place in the playoff round of the Europa Conference League.

PAOK's 2-0 win at their Toumba ground, in front of a passionate home support with no Bohs fans present, seals progress to the next round, one stage away from the group phase of the competition.

And while the away side needed a string of saves from keeper James Talbot to keep them in the tie, three stunning blocks in the last 13 minutes alone, it could have been so different had Bohs stalwart Keith Ward converted his shot, with the goal at his mercy, in injury time. A goal would have taken the tie to extra time as Bohs had done well to stay in the game, given that they looked dead and buried after 27 minutes when PAOK were 2-0 up.

By the time of Ward's late chance Bohs had spent an hour absorbing near-constant pressure but had restricted PAOK to their two goals which were given away cheaply in the first half. While PAOK were superior in terms of possession and chances, that spirited comeback, which saw PAOK go through with just a one-goal margin, will give Keith Long something to take back on the flight home.

Bohs suffered a blow before a ball was kicked as key defender Ciaran Kelly was ruled out for a Covid-19 issue and changes made to the PAOK side from the team which lost in Dublin made an impact. Suriname international Diego Biseswar was an impressive sub for the Greeks in Dublin and once he was in the starting XI for the home leg, he turned the tie around.

His clever pass set up the first goal for PAOK after just four minutes. Slack defending from Bohs allowed Austrian international Stefan Swhwab head home a cross from Biseswar to make it 2-2 on aggregate.

Bohs had a decent spell around the 15-minute mark. Keeper Alexandros Paschalaikis was forced to concede a corner to keep out a defensive header from Giannis Michalkis, under pressure from a Dawson Devoy pass, while just after that Keith Buckley fired wide.

Concentration was absent for Bohs as PAOK scored immediately after a water break on 27 minutes when a long ball out of defence was flicked on by striker Nelson Oliverira and Biseswar had time to advance on goal and score their second.

PAOK claimed to have scored a third goal on 34 minutes when a shot by Moroccan international Omar el Kaddouri came off the crossbar. The home side insisted it had crossed the line as it bounced down, but the Austrian referee was not interested.

Bohs had moments in the second half, Liam Burt with a shot which won them a corner while Georgie Kelly should have done better with a header from Andy Lyons' cross on 61 minutes.

But PAOK owned the ball for the last half hour as sub Karol Swiderski, Andrija Zizkovic and Swiderski again saw efforts saved by Talbot while a goal from Anderson Esiti was ruled offside.

Sub Stephen Mallon then carved out that chance for Ward in added time to take the game into extra time but the wayward effort from Ward was not enough to trouble the Greeks, who advance with hopes of making the group stages in Europe for the ninth time in 12 seasons.

PAOK - Paschalakis; Rodrigo (Rodrigo 85), Varela, Michailidis, Vierinha; Kurtic (Esiti 72), Schwab; A Zizkovic, Biseswar (Murg 85), El Kaddouri; Oliveira (Swiderski 72).

BOHS - Talbot; Lyons (Feely 84), Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Devoy (Mallon 84); Burt, Tierney (Levingston 77), Coote (Ward 62); G Kelly.

REF - J Weinberger (Austria)