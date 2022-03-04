Bohs consider Richmond Park ground-share if Shelbourne buy back Tolka

Bohemians supporters celebrate after Stephen Mallon scored against St Patrick's Athletic at Dalymount Park. But where will they be watching their side's home games in 2024 and 2025? Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Bohemians are exploring the option of playing their home games in the Richmond Park base of St Patrick’s Athletic when Dalymount Park is being redeveloped.

The possible change of strategy from a temporary move to Tolka Park has arisen because of Shelbourne indicating their desire to pull out of the Dalymount project.

Dublin City Council (DCC) own both Dalymount and Tolka having acquired them from the clubs in the aftermath of financial difficulty.

The plan was that Bohs and Shels would ground-share in a redeveloped Dalymount with the sale of Tolka used to help fund the project. As part of the arrangement, Bohs would move into Tolka alongside Shels while work was taking place.

However, a fortnight ago, the DCC confirmed it had received an approach from Shels who wished to buy back Tolka Park and redevelop it into a multi-purpose stadium. Shels have a deadline of today to put more flesh on the bones of their idea.

The DCC plans to renovate Dalymount have not been affected by the apparent change in policy from a new Shels board, but it has cast doubt on the stopgap option for Bohs who expect to be renting for the 2024 and 2025 seasons before returning to Phibsborough for the 2026 season.

If Shels become owners of Tolka again, Bohs will consider their options and a temporary switch from Dublin 7 to Dublin 8 is now on the table as an alternative scenario.

While Tolka would still make the most sense geographically, there is a slight concern around overuse of the pitch given that both Shels and Bohs have senior men’s and women’s sides. As it stands, St Pat’s do not have a WNL representative.

It’s understood that the Saints are aware of Bohs’ interest. The Gypsies aren’t looking at any other options besides Tolka and Richmond with Morton Stadium in Santry not viewed as suitable for their needs.

Shels will have to negotiate with the council in securing an arrangement on Tolka. A DCC statement a fortnight ago stated any sale would be “based on a cost recovery model for expenditure incurred by the City Council and a firm commitment from Shelbourne FC that Tolka Park can be redeveloped in a reasonable period and that adequate finance is in place”.

It’s believed that the cost recovery aspect – which would be refunding the DCC for the money they spent on taking over Tolka and the subsequent upkeep – would be around €1.8m.

Shels were last month boosted by a commitment to seven-figure investment from US private equity firm Closebreak. Sources indicate that Shels will have to pay in the region of €3m-€4m (which would include the €1.8m) to reach agreement with the DCC.