Bohs boss Long's joy as Rory Feely follows in brother Kevin's footsteps to Dalymount

Rory Feely has confirmed his Liffey crossing after the 24-year-old St Pats player became an ex-Pat – and Bohs’ new signing he now becomes the second former Kildare footballer to feature for the Phibsboro side.

Following in senior star Kevin’s footsteps, the former Kildare minor footballer impressed Inchicore folk with some no-nonsense displays across the back four last term.

He had started his career there, debuting as far back as 2014 after emerging from under-age ranks.

A switch to Waterford United proved profitable; while there in 2019, he nabbed the club’s Player of the Year award the latter season before returning to Pat’s.

"Rory is a very experienced player having played 110 Premier Division games despite his relatively young age having only turned 24 on Sunday," Bohs manager Keith Long said.

"He is a very athletic and adaptable addition to our squad. He will bring good qualities to the team and give us options in several positions with his versatility and ability."

Feely's brother, Kevin, now 28, came through the Bohs U19 side and was a cult favourite in his one full season with Bohs in 2012.

Indeed, Feely's progress was good enough for him to secure a move to Charlton although he would eventually return home to resume his GAA career with the Lilywhites.

Bohs re-signed 12 of last season's squad in November but lost three key men in attack as Danny Mandriou moved to cross-town rivals Shamrock Rovers, while Danny Grant was snapped up by Huddersfield and English striker Andre Wright also departed Dalymount Park.

Keith Long recently bolstered his attacking options with the signings of former Dundalk striker Georgie Kelly and Shamrock Rovers forward Thomas Oluwa.

Meanwhile, Finn Harps have snapped up Conor Barry from Galway United.

"I’m delighted to sign for the club," said the second Galwegian to link up with Ollie Horgan’s men. “I’ve known Ollie a long time, since my Irish Schoolboys days and have been hoping to get back into the Premier for a while.

“I watched a lot of Harps last year. I’d be good friends with Stephen Folan and Ryan Connolly and wanted to keep an eye on them and how they were doing. There were some very strong performances towards the end of the season and it’s something I’m excited to be a part of."

Cork City have announced a raft of new signings with goalkeeper Mark McNulty committing himself to manager Colin Healy’s promotion push – claiming the former Ireland midfielder’s appointment was a pivotal reason for his decision.

McNulty will once again operate as the club’s goalkeeping coach, whilst also being signed as a player, and he said he was very pleased to continue his career into a 19th season with the Leesiders.

“I am thrilled to be continuing with Cork City. I have been at the club for many years now, and I want to be here for a long time to come.

“Once Colin was confirmed as manager, there was only one place I wanted to be, and I am very pleased that we got everything sorted so quickly.

“It is a young squad, but there are some good players there, and I am really looking forward to working with them and hopefully my experience will help some of the younger boys along.”

Online Editors