Bohs boss Declan Devine hails ‘special’ Jonathan Afolabi

Bohemians manager Declan Devine has labelled in-form striker Jonathan Afolabi as a ‘special’ player and backs him to make a huge impact for the Phibsboro club.

The 23-year-old scored for the sixth successive match in Friday’s home win over UCD, with his late brace helping Bohs cut the gap on second-placed St Pat’s to just a single point.

Having netted just twice across the opening 17 league games, the former Ireland U-21 cap has now hit seven goals in his last six in all competitions, with Devine hailing his recent form.

“Afolabi is a special player,” said Devine after the Dalymount Park win, with his side now six unbeaten at home.

"I think his confidence is sky high. He'll be the first to tell you that the service he's getting is of a high level. I think he could have had more goals against UCD, because Dylan Connolly has put in some fantastic balls into the box and we've got to be taking those chances.

"But I said it before he even went on this run, he scares defenders with his ability to hold the ball up on his chest. He's taken one out of the sky on his chest, held two centre halves off and headed it into space for Dylan.

“It's outstanding play and you don't see that too often. I don't think he's ever lacked confidence but he's starting to turn that screw and the goals are coming from him. Long may it continue."

So how far does Devine think Afolabi can go?

"Well, hopefully he doesn't go too far because we want him to stay where he is as long as possible,” he smiles.

“But let's look at the bigger picture, there's not many Johnathan Afolabi's about. You see (Rory) Gaffney at Shamrock Rovers and the impact he has had on that squad over recent years and I think Jonathan can have a huge impact on this league.

“I'm sure there'll be eyes watching him but we don't want them eyes on him too much at the minute, as he’s a key component in what we’re trying to do here. All he has to do is enjoy his football.

"I look at Afolabi, (Jordan) Flores and people who have been at quite a few clubs and they look as if they have found a home here. That's very important when you find somewhere you're appreciated and it's key in bringing out your best football.”

Bohemians midfielder James Clarke also praised his team-mate Afolabi and believes confidence has been key for the forward.

“You could see it in that second goal (against UCD), the confidence he had to finish that, which maybe six games ago he wouldn't have had,” added the 22-year-old.

"That's what he needs, just that confidence. You could see in training that he has that ability and is a goalscorer, so it’s brilliant to see him taking those chances. He’s flying now.”

With the win over the Students taking Bohs to just a point off St Pat’s and Derry City, Devine insists his side will be taking things on game at a time as the race for European qualification begins to hot up.

“We'll just take Drogheda next week. We want to take as many points as we possibly can but there's a lot of games left to be played and there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns,” said Devine, whose side take on St Pat’s and Derry next after their home date with Drogheda.

“The pleasing thing for me is here at home we look very good. That's something we wanted to make an impact on this year. Our boys are playing here with no fear. It takes real courage to play in front of a big crowd here.

“In this league this year you can't get too far ahead of yourself. We have dropped points against UCD already, and dropped points against Sligo and Cork.”