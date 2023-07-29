Bohs boss Declan Devine hails his side’s patience after hard-earned win over UCD

Bohemians manager Declan Devine hailed his side for not letting frustration get the better of them as they were made to work for three points against a dogged UCD outfit.

It looked like the Students were going to hold Devine’s side to back-to-back draws as the hosts struggled to find a cutting edge in front of goal at a packed Dalymount Park.

But Bohs’ persistence paid off 15 minutes from the end as Danny Grant, on his first appearance since returning to Phibsboro, won a penalty which Jonathan Afolabi fired into the top corner to score for the sixth game running.

Afolabi secured the win with another fine finish late on as Bohs jumped to within a point of St Pat’s in second and Devine hailed his squad for staying patient and grinding out the win.

“It was one of those games where it looked as if we weren't going to get that breakthrough,” said Devine after the victory, as Bohs stretched their unbeaten run at home to six games.

“You can feel the frustration. You could feel a flatness about it, not in the performance, I don't think the performance warranted flatness. I've been in this league a long time and you're not entitled to win any game. There's no given right that you deserve to be a one goal, two goals or three goals up.

“I thought we were a bit wasteful in the first half. Clear cut chances, we had a couple, but we didn't connect properly and were just a final pass away from scoring the perfect goal.

“Full credit to UCD, they put it up to us and were very good. But I knew as the game went on we could use our bench and we could have a big impact in the later parts of the game.

“The lads stuck to the task and as I said to them afterwards, there are going to be games like this where you can't let frustration, or a flatness or a lack of intensity get us down, so I’m really pleased.

“We can definitely do better than that but it's a big three points for us.”

Having signed earlier this month from Huddersfield, fan favourite Grant (23) made a big impact off the bench in winning the crucial penalty, and Devine believes the former Ireland U-21 cap has a ‘swagger’ about him on the pitch.

“Danny coming on lifted the whole crowd, his performance was very good, a very high level,” added Devine.

“He is in great nick, he has worked really hard on his own with individual coaches before we even signed him. When we did all his testing he was right up there.

“I don't think he's a million miles away from starting games but you could see the impact out there. He has got that swagger and gets people on the edge of their seats.

“We have got the likes of James Akintunde too and Ali Coote came on. We have really good attacking players and good versatility. We have Dean Williams to come back in the next week or two as well, so all in all really pleased.

“I thought (Keith) Buckley was outstanding both at right back and midfield. You see the quality of (Jordan) Flores’ pass for the second goal.

“I’m delighted with another clean sheet, I don't think James Talbot was tested really, and Cian Byrne again didn't put a foot wrong.”