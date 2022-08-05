Bohs announce signing of Ireland U-21 cap Jonathan Afolabi from Celtic

Jonathan Afolabi of Republic of Ireland during the U21 international against Switzerland in 2021. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bohemians have announced the signing of striker Jonathan Afolabi from Celtic.

The 22-year-old arrives at Dalymount Park after loan spells at Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians in Scotland.

Afolabi is Bohemians ninth signing of the summer, with Shamrock Rovers also previously interested in the former Ireland U-21. The striker played underage football with the Hoops and trained with the club before moving to Celtic in August 2019.

The former St Joseph’s Boys player signed for Southampton in 2016 and lined out for their U-18 and reserve sides. He also represented Ireland at the U-19 Euros in 2019, started all three group games and hit the net against Czech Republic. Afolabi is also eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents.

“I would like to welcome Jonathan to the club,” said Bohemians manager Keith Long.

“We felt it was important to bring another attacking option to add to what we have already in Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ethon Varian.

“At 22, Jonathan has good experience in Scotland from his loan periods from Celtic in addition to representing Ireland all the way up to U21 level. At 6ft 2in, he is a big powerful striker who can hopefully make a big impact at the club.”