Bohs announce seven-figure DCU partnership with new training facility on campus

Bohemians have hailed a seven-figure investment into a partnership with Dublin City University which will see the northside venue become a training base for the Gypsies.

The university have entered into a partnership with Bohs which the club says "will be committing our biggest capital investment since the 1999 construction of the Jodi Stand in Dalymount Park and will represent a significant seven-figure investment over 18 years".

A project, in three phases, will see Bohs get their own dressing rooms and offices as well as an all-weather pitch, while also sharing some facilities with Dublin GAA. Bohs had previously earmarked most of the €1.5m fee they received from Tottenham for the sale of Matt Doherty into the project.

Manager Keith Long said: “DCU is a university that is immersed in sport – as is evident by their world class facilities and their School of Health and Human Performance, which is renowned for its research and development in areas such as sport science and athletic therapy, in addition to their success in a variety of sports and health-related programmes.

“It is without doubt that Bohemians will benefit from being in such a high performance environment as the club looks to progress sustainably into the future.

“We are looking forward with excitement at the potential of this partnership and the scope for growth it offers our club, which has committed to significant capital investment to advance the facility further.

“We want to create a facilitative environment where our players are highly challenged and highly supported. This partnership and our plans for the future can help us achieve this."

