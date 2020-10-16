Bohemians' young guns claim point to steepen Dundalk's Euro drive

Keith Ward of Bohemians has a shot on goal saved by Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw at Oriel Park, Dundalk. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It's a reflection of the improvement in Bohemians that they can send a depleted side to Dundalk and come away with a point which reflects that they are full value for their likely second placed finish in the table.

Keith Long was without three first choice centre halves for various reasons with Michael Barker and Paddy Kirk, his cover in the full back department, forming an unusual partnership.

They weren't unduly flustered by a strong Dundalk side that flattered to deceive with Barker alert to make one smart second half block from Patrick Hoban, with the strength of the Gypsies unit protecting that area.

Indeed, this was one of those scoreless draws that left both protagonist with regrets. Andre Wright squandered a glorious early chance to put the visitors ahead, and Keith Ward claimed that a second half shot had crossed the line.

Long's youthful group put together some impressive attacking passages, although they were also deprived of the services of Dawson Devoy.

Dundalk probably did exert more pressure across the second half, with the loss of Daniel Kelly and Nathan Oduwa to injuries a concern for Filippo Giovagnoli with Europa League-influenced fixture congestion in mind.

His side are in action in Derry on Monday before their Europa opener at home to Molde on Thursday and he may have to employ some more of his main men in the Brandywell as a consequence.

Michael Duffy wasted their best chance to take the points, drilling a left footer narrowly wide after clever play from Hoban manipulated the situation.

The Lilywhites have kept three clean sheets on the trot, but they haven't scored in their last three home matches.

They still have work to do to seal a European spot for next term whereas Bohs already have that in the bag. Long's side were affected by Covid disruption this week and there's still a question mark over where the league goes from here with three Shamrock Rovers matches off as a result of their outbreak.

These sides are supposed to meet in the FAI Cup quarter-final next month. Hopefully that proposed meeting comes to pass.

Dundalk: Rogers, Gannon, Gartland, Cleary, Dummigan; Shields; Kelly (Oduwa 51; Colovic 74), Sloggett, McEleney (Murray 65), Duffy; Hoban.

Bohemians: Talbot, Lyons, Barker, Kirk, Breslin; Levingston, Buckley; Omochere, Ward (Mandroiu 74), Grant; Wright.

