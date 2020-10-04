Bohemians winger Kris Twardek set for €40k move to Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok

BOHEMIANS are set to lose winger Kris Twardek to Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok but will pocket a reported fee of €40,000 for the Canadian international.

Twardek (23) has established himself as a key player for Bohs in their push for a European place for next season as well as their challenge for the FAI Cup but he will move to Poland this week after Jagiellonia made an offer and Saturday's win over Shelbourne will be his last game for the Gypsies.

Bohs had hoped to retain Twardek until the end of the campaign, as they need just one win from four league games to secure a place in the Europa League and also have an FAI Cup quarter-final next month but, faced with the prospect of losing him on a free contract at the end of the season, they have agreed to cut a deal and the move should go through within days.

Read More

Twardek has travelled extensively since he left Canada as a teenager, with a spell at Millwall before his move to Ireland, and Sligo, in 2018 while he also represented the Czech Republic at youth level before declaring for his native Canada and he had hoped to take part in qualifiers for the Olympic games earlier this year, only for those matches to be called off due to Covid-19.

Jagiellonia, who previously had Ireland cap Cillian Sheridan on the books, had been alerted to Twardek and were eager to complete a deal to have him on board when the Polish league resumes after the international break in two weeks' time.

Online Editors