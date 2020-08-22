Bohemians win again to keep pace with league leaders Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians maintained their outstanding form with a fifth straight league win to move to within two points of league leaders Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division table.

This latest victory over a disjointed St Pat’s also provided just the result and performance manager Keith Long would have desired ahead of their Europa League trip to Hungary to meet local side Fehérvár on Thursday.

Unchanged for the third successive game, Bohs began brightly, Keith Ward bringing a fine save from Brendan Clarke four minutes in.

St Pat’s then fell behind to a freak goal on 16 minutes. Bohs’ left-back Anto Breslin’s floated cross from the left touchline caught a swirl of wind to outfox Clarke and arc into the far corner of his net.

It was 2-0 on 23 minutes as the visitors’ negligent defending was exposed from a set-piece.

Ward floated in a corner from the left, Andre Wright brushed off marker Lee Desmond a little too easily and he scarcely had to jump to find the net with a cushioned header for his third goal of the season.

And with St Pat’s at sixes-and-sevens at the back, only a complete mis-kicked from skipper Keith Buckley prevented Bohs extending their lead before the half hour.

Though St Pat’s showed some improvement from the restart, it was Bohs who came closest to scoring in the second half with the impressive Kris Twardek smashing a 73rd minute shot off the crossbar.

Substitute Darragh Markey did have a chance in stoppage time for St Pat’s but his deflected shot was saved by McGuinness.

Bohemians: McGuinness; Lyons, Cornwall, Casey, Breslin; Grant, Buckley, Lunney, Twardek; Ward (Devoy, 64); Wright.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Clarke; Feely, McNally, Bermingham (Markey, 80), Desmond; Gibson, Forrester, Lennon (McClelland, 57), Benson, King (Doona, 73); Kelly (Rennie, 80).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

Online Editors