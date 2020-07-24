Bohemians to use Aviva Stadium if drawn at home in Europa League

Bohemians have announced they will use the Aviva Stadium as their base if they are drawn at home in the Europa League.

The opening rounds of the competition will be played behind closed doors and will only be one legged affairs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Bohs spoke with the FAI about using the ground in order to comply with all the relevant health and safety requirements. Preparing Dalymount Park for UEFA standards in the Covid context would have provided more complications.

"Hosting a potential home tie at a modern and spacious world class facility would allow the club to maintain the absolute maximum levels of health and safety measures in line with Uefa Covid-19 European football protocols," said a club statement which thanked the FAI for facilitating it.

The Gypsies will find out their opponents on Monday August 10, with the first round ties scheduled for Thursday August 27.

