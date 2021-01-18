Bohemians to receive five-figure sum from Warren O'Hora transfer to MK Dons

Bohemians will earn what's believed to be a five-figure sum from the sale of former player Warren O'Hora from Brighton to MK Dons.

And the Dubliner, who made the move from Brighton permanent after a successful loan spell, says he can progress his career with the League One side.

O'Hora joined Brighton from Bohs in January 2018 after a run in the first team under Keith Long, and was a regular in the Seagulls reserve side. Having signed a new contract with Brighton last year he was loaned out to MK Dons at the start of the campaign, and with the League One side eager to fill the gap left by Richard Keogh's imminent move to Huddersfield, they have made the move permanent.

"I’m over the moon,” O’Hora told MKDons.com.

"I’ve enjoyed my time with the club ever since I arrived back in pre-season, so I’m happy to be here on a permanent basis.

"I’m certainly enjoying my football here and hopefully that’s showing on the pitch. Obviously now I want to get back on the pitch after my little injury setback.

Read More

"Every footballer wants to keep improving and developing, and I think MK Dons is the best place for me to do that. It’s a big ambition of mine to keep moving forward and I know I can do that with this club - I’m really excited for the future."

Former club Bohs, as well as O'Hora's schoolboy outfits Ashbourne and St Kevin's Boys, will be entitled to part of the six-figure transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Ireland U-21 cap Will Smallbone has been ruled out for the rest of the season after Southampton manager Ralf Hassenhuttl confirmed that the midfielder had suffered a cruciate injury.

Smallbone (20) had started for the Saints in Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City but was replaced after an hour due to injury.

Hassenhuttl admitted after that game that he feared the worst and that was confirmed today when he stated that Smallbone had torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

"It’s horrible for the young lad," he said ahead of the Saints' FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town.

Online Editors