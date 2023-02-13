Bohemians to name new stand in honour of club stalwart Derek ‘Mono’ Monaghan

Bohemians supporters pay tribute to the late Derek 'Mono' Monaghan before the club's league clash with St Patrick's Athletic at Dalymount Park last season. Photo by: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

BOHEMIANS have named a stand after club stalwart Derek ‘Mono’ Monaghan, who died suddenly last August.

Monaghan was a well-known supporter and much-loved volunteer at the club for many years. A new terrace stand at the Connaught Street end has now been dedicated to the Cabra native and is the first stand at Dalymount to be named in over 20 years.

Over €70,000 was raised for Monagahan’s family following his passing, while a sold-out tribute concert was also held at Vicar Street last November.

“'The Mono Stand.' The first stand to be named in Dalymount in over 20 years, there could only be one name for it,” said Bohemians on Twitter on Monday.

“Our first league game of 2023 will be the day of his 6 month anniversary. Missed every single day by all at Bohemians.”

“Here’s to you Derek Monaghan,” added Daniel Lambert, Chief operating officer at Bohemians.

“Football clubs really are all about people and Mono was one that made ours so special,” the club said upon his passing last year.

Bohs begin the 2023 league campaign away to Cork City on Friday February 17, before their first home game against Dundalk a week later.

