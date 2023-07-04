Bohemians to host Shelbourne on Friday July 21 as FAI Cup first round fixtures confirmed

Bohemians and Shelbourne meet in a huge FAI Cup Dublin derby on Friday July 21, with 2020 finalists Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers facing off two days later, as fixture details for the first round were confirmed today.

2021 runners-up Bohs host last season's runners-up Shels at Dalymount Park in a mouth watering first round tie (7.45), while Stephen Bradley's side will travel up the M1 to face 12-time winners Dundalk (5.0).

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers will hope to arrive at Oriel Park having won their Champions League first round qualifier against Iceland's Breidablik, with the second leg tie taking place away from home, four days before their cup clash.

2020 FAI Cup champions Dundalk will have a day less to recover from their European tie, as they host Gibraltar's Bruno's Magpies in Europa Conference League qualifying three days before their meeting with Rovers, who they defeated 2-0 last Friday.

Elsewhere, current cup holders Derry City will host Athlone Town on Sunday July 23 (5.0), three days after they welcome Havnar Boltfelag (Faroe Islands) in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Men’s FAI Cup First Round

Friday July 21, all 19:45 Bohemians v Shelbourne, Dalymount Park Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, Weavers Park Kerry v Ringmahon Rangers, Mounthawk Park Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps, Greendale Road* Treaty United v Cork City, Markets Field UCD v Cobh Ramblers, UCD Bowl Wexford v Avondale United, Ferrycarrig Park Saturday July 22 Lucan United v St. Patrick’s CYFC, O’Hanlon Park, 11.0 Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers, Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds, 2.0 Gorey Rangers v Rockmount, Ramstown, 3.0 Galway United v Bangor Celtic, Eamonn Deacy Park, 5.0 St. Michael’s v Waterford, Cooke Park, 5.0* Sunday July 23 Portlaoise v Skerries Town, Rossleighan Park, 2.0 Derry City v Athlone Town, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 5.0 Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Oriel Park, 5.0 Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Bishopsgate, 6.0

*Provisional and subject to approval