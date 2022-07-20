Bohemians to end partnership with St Kevin’s Boys

Bohemians will end their current relationship with Dublin schoolboy outfit St Kevin's Boys and seek out new partners to add to their underage structure.

St Kevin's, who helped produce generations of international stars including Liam Brady, Damien Duff, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady, entered a formal partnership with Bohs in 2018, part of a scheme overseen by FAI Technical Director Ruud Dokter who, controversially, wanted school clubs to enter partnerships with League of Ireland teams, despite decades of tension and hostility between the senior and underage games

With Bohs adopting the St Kevin's name and club colours into their academy setup the partnership grew and players like Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney and Evan Ferguson came through from Kevin's into the Bohs first team with further moves to the UK.

But Bohs have now decided to broaden their network in Dublin and, while they say they hope to retain some link with Kevin's, they will look to have affiliate clubs from next year on, as Dublin rivals St Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers already have links in place with a number of schoolboy set-ups.

Bohs said: "This restructure will see Bohemians re-engage with clubs across Dublin and build new relationships with others".

Head of Academy Craig Sexton said: “This is an exciting time for youth football in Ireland and at Bohemians.

“The National Underage Leagues have evolved and grown considerably, and Bohemians are committed to providing the best performing underage environment that facilitates all players to reach their full potential.

“Our exclusive partnership with St Kevin’s has served both clubs well. Working together, it provided an avenue for many talented young players to progress from the academy teams right through to the Bohemians first team and beyond.

“We have had great success stories in developing players in recent years, and that clear pathway from youth football to our first team is now a well-trodden one, and is now a very tangible and obtainable target for aspiring young footballers.

“We firmly believe that a new affiliate club model will only build upon that further, and we hope that St Kevin’s will be a part of that.

“Now is the appropriate time to hone our structures and transition from an exclusive arrangement between two clubs to a wider affiliate model that broadens our base to collaborate with clubs across Dublin and beyond to attract the best young players to our academy.”