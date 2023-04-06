Bohemians tie down future of promising teenager James McManus with new deal

BOHEMIANS have moved to secure the future of impressive teenager James McManus ahead of expected transfer speculation by ageeing a new deal.

The 18-year-old made his debut for Bohs last season but he has made a huge impression this term, starting three of the last four league games. Bohs have seen the likes of Evan Ferguson, Ross Tierney, Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere play at a high level abroad and with UK clubs bound to make a move for McManus in the summer window, Bohs have tied the Leaving Cert student down to a longer-term deal.

“I am extremely pleased that we are in a position to reward James’ contribution to the team with a new and improved contract” manager Declan Devine said.

“He is an incredible prospect as anyone who has seen him play will know. We want to keep our best young players for as long as we can and I have no doubt that James can go on and play at the highest level. Every player and member of staff loves working with him. He is grounded, is a class act and is very brave in his approach to games.

“He is turning a lot of heads as we knew he would, and we hope that we can help him develop further in the coming seasons and I see him playing an integral part as we strive to improve and get to where we want to be as a team.”

Meanwhile, Shelbourne midfielder Gavin Molloy has penned a new contract keeping him at Tolka Park until the end of 2024.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay in Damien Duff’s team since breaking through midway through last season, and has started every league game so far this term. He also took the captain’s armband against Dundalk last month.

Molloy, grandson of former Shels captain Theo Dunne who died last February, is a versatile player, having featured at centre-back, wing-back and midfield under Duff so far this season.

He earned Man of the Match in their defeat to Derry City last week, and the Reds boss believes he is up there amongst the best players in the Premier Division.

“It’s great news that Gavin has agreed to another year here,” said Duff, with his side in seventh ahead of Friday’s trip to UCD.

“As long as Gavin is playing in Ireland, I will always want him at Shelbourne. He has continuously grown week in, week out since his debut. He is a pleasure to work with on and off the pitch and is without doubt a top player in the league. We are very happy he is staying as I am sure his Grandad Theo is from up above.”

“I’m delighted to extend my deal until next year, I feel I’m at an important part of my development, and I think there’s no better place to be than at Shels,” added Molloy.

“My football at the moment is giving me the most enjoyment I’ve ever experienced and long may it continue. The club has been excellent with me since I’ve come in and I can’t wait to build on this.”