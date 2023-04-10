Bohemians take all three points as Derry City lose for a second time in three days

DERRY CITY 0 BOHEMIANS 1

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot celebrates at the final whistle of his side's league match against Derry City. Photo: Sportsfile

Bohemians went six points clear at the top of the Premier Division thanks to a Dean Williams penalty at the Brandywell.

On Declan Devine’s first visit back to the Brandywell as an opposition manager, he watched as his team produce a professional performance to send Derry to two home defeats in just three days.

There was almost a huge moment for Shane McEleney on 12 minutes when he came within inches of scoring his first Derry City goal in 13 years when he headed just wide from Ben Doherty’s corner. ​

A game that was devoid of goalmouth action was sparked into life by referee Neil Doyle’s decision to award Bohs a penalty on 64 minutes following a challenge by Ollie O’Neill on Kris Twardek.

City goalkeeper Brian Maher guessed the right way and got a hand to it, but it was not enough to prevent Williams’ spot-kick from finding the net.

Derry struggled to respond, with James Talbot producing a point blank save to deny Jordan McEneff as Bohs held on.

DERRY CITY – Maher; Boyce (B Kavanagh 85’), Coll, S McEleney, Doherty, Patching (Diallo 74’), O’Reilly, P McEleney (McEneff 74’), O’Neill (C Kavanagh 74’), Graydon, McGonigle.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Benn (Baker 59’), Horton, Radkowski, Kirk, Clarke (Flores 59’), Buckley (O’Sullivan 88’), McDonnell, Twardek, Connolly (Afolabi 74’), Williams (McDaid 74’).

REF – N Doyle.