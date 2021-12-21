Bohemians strengthen squad with signing of US-based midfielder Jordan Doherty

Highly-rated Dubliner Jordan Doherty will return home next season and line out for Bohemians after Keith Long completed a deal for the midfielder.

Home Farm product Doherty (21) has been away from Ireland for six years, first in his stint at Sheffield United and he recently completed his third season with US outfit Tampa Bay Rowdies, but he was eager to come back to Dublin, and Bohs boss Keith Long has persuaded him to sign up for the Gypsies.

Former Ireland international Kevin Foley, who is assistant manager with Tampa Bay, had spoken very highly of the Balbriggan native in his time there, though Doherty lost his place in the side for a spell last season where Rowdies won their league, the Atlantic Division of the USL, the second tier in the US.

With a number of confirmed exits from last season's squad such as Ross Tierney, Keith Ward, Rob Cornwall, Anto Breslin, Stephen McGuinness, Keith Buckley and Georgie Kelly, Long was eager to add to his squad with forward Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Dundalk) and defender Max Murphy (Shamrock Rovers) the only new signings, but Doherty's arrival will add some weight to the Bohs midfield.

Andy Lyons and Promise Omochere are out of contract with Bohs but the Gypsies have offered the pair new deals.