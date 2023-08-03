Bohemians starlet McManus set to see out season with Gypsies

Stoke, Norwich and Brighton amongst clubs tracking midfielder

Bohemians midfielder James McManus is set to see out the season with the Gypsies despite considerable interest from cross channel clubs.

The teenager has attracted plenty of attention following a breakthrough year but Declan Devine has always expressed confidence that McManus would finish the campaign in Phibsborough and that is the player’s preference even though he could have pursued options to leave in this window.

It has been reported that Stoke City and Brighton are keen on the 18-year-old and it’s understood that Norwich City were open to the idea of bringing the midfielder in this summer but a move to the Championship club is no longer a live prospect.

There is still time for a suitor to make a decisive move before the end of the month, but clubs tracking the player are now planning with January in mind – which is in line with the youngster’s wishes with his focus on the job at hand with Bohs.

McManus completed his Leaving Cert in June having fitted study around his full-time training.

Bohemians have rejected initial offers for McManus that fell short of their valuation, and the anticipation now is that his situation will be resolved in the winter.