Bohemians starlet James McManus attracting more cross-channel interest

Bohemians are braced for more interest today in their in-demand midfielder James McManus with one offer on the table already from a Championship club which would be a club record fee.

The 18-year-old, who has only just completed his Leaving Cert, put in another superb display in midfield for the Gypsies in Friday's 3-2 win over Dundalk, his 12th league appearance of the season.

Former St Kevin's player McManus signed a new long-term contract with the club in April.

Last month Bohs rejected two offers - one from a Premier League club and the other from the Championship - for McManus.

But another unnamed Championship side entered the race with a bid on Friday, believed to be in excess of €250,000 up front, which would be a club record, with potential for other revenue in terms of add-on clauses.

That bid remains on the table but more interest from Championship rivals is likely early this week.

Last year Bohs lost key players Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere to League One clubs in summer moves which meant they left midway through the League of Ireland season, but the Gypsies are exploring a deal where McManus could sign but see the season out at Dalymount Park.

Speaking last month, manager Declan Devine said he hoped McManus would finish the season at the club.

"The kid himself has stated that to me, he wants to stay at Bohs for this year and see, he hasn't made his mind up yet on what he's doing with his education. But he wants to be around the squad until the end of the season," Devine said.

"He is very educated and calm, controlled in his mindset, he wants to go and test himself but not necessarily over the next six months or year."