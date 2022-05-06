Bohemians snatch hard-earned point to slow Derry’s march at top

Will Patching’s seventh goal of the season was not enough for Derry City as they were held by Bohemians at the Brandywell.

The midfielder’s goal dragged Derry City back level following Promise Omochere’s early goal, but there was to be no late drama this time.

A promising start from Bohs was rewarded with the opening goal on 15 minutes. Brandon Kavanagh failed to control the ball on the edge of the Bohs area, and Liam Burt led the visitors away on a lightning counter-attack, carrying the ball a good 60 yards before slipping in Omochere who slotted the ball past Brian Maher and into the net.

City equalised on 35 minutes, although not without some controversy.

Patrick McEleney exchanged passes with Kavanagh and broke into the box before being bundled to the ground by Conor Levingston.

To the disbelief of the Bohs players, referee Adriano Reale pointed to the penalty spot, and Patching kept his nerve to send James Talbot the wrong way for his seventh goal of the season.

Derry were out of the blocks quickly in the second half and McEleney had Talbot scrambling back with an audacious effort from 40 yards that just cleared the crossbar.

Talbot was then just a spectator as Patching’s free kick from 25 yards beat him all ends up, but fortunately for Bohemians, the ball cleared the upright by mere inches.

Bohs had an incredible chance to retake the lead on 78 minutes. Substitute Tyreke Wilson sent a cross straight onto the head of Omochere, but he headed straight at Maher from close range much to the disbelief of his manager Keith Long.

DERRY CITY – Maher, Toal, McJannet (Thomson 80’), S McEleney, Boyce, Dummigan, P McEleney, Patching, Kavanagh (McLaughlin 87’), Smith (Akintunde 64’), McGonigle.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot, Doherty, Kelly, Packham (Murphy 64’), Wilson, Burt (Twardek 74’), Coote (Finnerty 91’), Devoy, Levingston, Junior, Omochere.

REF – Adriano Reale.