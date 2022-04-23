Bohemians set to review away ticket allocation for Dublin derby after incidents during Shamrock Rovers clash

Bohemians have informed supporters that they will be conducting a review of operations for future games with Shamrock Rovers after what they described as the ‘completely unacceptable actions’ of away supporters at Dalymount Park last night.

In a letter to members, Bohs said they are ‘fully aware of and understand the anger and frustration of you and our wider support base following the behaviour of Shamrock Rovers fans in attendance’ in a 3-1 win for the Hoops.

The Bohs Board of Management said they will be reviewing operations, stewarding and ticket allocations with the FAI and An Garda Siochana as a consequence.

In the missive, seen by Independent.ie, Bohs say that Hoops followers ‘threatened the safety of our players, stewards, ground staff and medical team with repeated throwing of flares before and during last night’s game.’

During the second half of the game, Rovers keeper Alan Mannus had to appeal to his own fans behind the goal to stop throwing objects in the direction of Bohs winger Liam Burt who was undergoing medical attention.

The Bohs update adds: “This (flare throwing) caused considerable damage to the playing surface and delayed the kick-off of the game due to fire damage to the net.

They also claim the away support ‘carried out multiple acts of vandalism in the Des Kelly Stand, smashing advertising hoarding and seats.’

Bohs also allege that members of the Shamrock Rovers backroom team sought to provoke home fans after their team’s victory.

“Such actions are completely unacceptable and we are fully aware that they were particularly galling to Bohemians supporters who have adhered to increased prohibitive restrictions imposed at this fixture in recent years,” continues the letter.

“We wish to thank Bohemians supporters for their behaviour last night in such extremely provocative circumstances.

“We particularly wish to thank supporters for not rising to the persistent incendiary attempts by members of the Shamrock Rovers backroom team to provoke a reaction from them after the game.

“We apologise unreservedly to our supporters for what they were subjected to last night.

“It was unacceptable and we will be doing everything in our power to prevent this from happening again.”

It’s a contrast from last year when Bohs wrote to their own supporters to warn them about their behaviour in a fiery cup tie with Shamrock Rovers where former player Danny Mandroiu was targeted for attention that offended other Gypsies supporters.

On that occasion, they said 'misogynistic or sexist' chants will not be tolerated at Dalymount, adding that culprits were in danger of damaging the club's standing in the community.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley described the Bohs handling of that fixture as ‘disgraceful’ and made claims about the behaviour of stewards that the host club described as baseless.

The respective clubs initially opted against allowing away fans attend derby meetings once stadiums reopened to spectators midway through 2021.

But they have returned to normal this year in terms of ticketing arrangements.

Rovers have been contacted for comment but are believed to be waiting for the delegate and referee report on the match operations before issuing any response.