Bohemians advanced to the FAI Cup semi-final for the second season in a row, and teed up a meeting with Shamrock Rovers which is guaranteed to be a sell-out, as they got past the challenge of non-league side Crumlin United.

Bohemians advanced to the FAI Cup semi-final for the second season in a row, and teed up a meeting with Shamrock Rovers which is guaranteed to be a sell-out, as they got past the challenge of non-league side Crumlin United.

Bohemians see off Crumlin to set up FAI Cup semi-final derby clash with Shamrock Rovers

Bohs made hard work of things in wins over First Division opposition in earlier rounds of the competition and a goal in each half, from Andre Wright and Andy Lyons, had to make do for their fans in a healthy Richmond Park crowd of 2,150.

Wright scored his sixth goal for the club on 15 minutes, tapping home from a cross by winger Danny Grant.

After that Crumlin had chances courtesy of Liam Brady, brother of Ireland star Robbie, though they were unable to beat James Talbot in the Bohs goal.

Bohs had one more goal in them, defender Lyons finishing off from Ryan Graydon's cross, but despite good efforts from Dean Kelly, Craig Walsh and sub Gingi Aki, Crumlin had no way past Talbot.

Rovers now face Bohs in the semi-final at Dalymount Park on Fiday week.

Online Editors