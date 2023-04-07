| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bohemians’ revival adds fresh impetus to old Rovers rivalry

Daniel McDonnell

The two clubs have rarely been at the top together – this season may be different

Stephen Bradley Expand

Close

Stephen Bradley

Stephen Bradley

Stephen Bradley

It is routinely described as the biggest game in Irish football.

Yet the curious thing about the rivalry between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers is that there has been no point in history where the two clubs have consistently gone toe-to-toe for silverware across a number of seasons.

Most Watched

Privacy