Bohemians overcome University challenge to claim Premier Division victory at Belfield

Dawson Devoy of Bohemians in action against Donal Higgins, left, Michael Gallagher and Sam Todd of UCD, right during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Before their jaunt to Berlin this weekend, Bohemians picked up three points against ten-men UCD thanks to strikes by Jordan Flores, Liam Burt, and Dawson Devoy.

After starting brightly in a sun-drenched Belfield Bowl, UCD soon found themselves under the cosh.

Burt’s dangerous cross found Promise Omochere on ten minutes, but the 21-year-old headed over. His glorious touch from Devoy’s ball set up another chance, but Sam Todd put in a heroic block.

The visitors survived a scare on 25 minutes, when Tadhg Ryan clawed Todd’s header off the line. Thomas Lonergan’s effort was saved minutes later, as Bohs dropped a gear.

With Bohemians’ defence looking vulnerable, the Students took the lead on 30 minutes, as Lonergan’s terrific strike curled into the top corner.

Flores got the visitors back on level terms five minutes later, when his speculative strike was spilled into the net by Kian Moore.

Bohs were rejuvenated by the slice of luck and took the lead on 45 minutes. Flores’ whipped cross fell to Ali Coote, who’s half-volley was nodded in by Burt, the Scots fourth goal of the season.

UCD’s Dylan Duffy was played clean through on goal after the restart but blazed his shot over the bar. Ryan spread himself well to prevent Todd from levelling matters on 75 minutes.

The UCD centre-back was shown a second yellow minutes later for a challenge on Flores. Devoy added the third from the penalty spot for his eight goal of the season.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher (Brennan 81), Todd, Keaney, Osam; Dignam (Ryan 65), Duffy (Nolan 65), Caffrey; Lonergan, Keane, Higgins (Haist 81).

Bohemians: Ryan; Doherty, Kerr, Kelly, Wilson (Burke 91); Levingston (O’Sullivan 66), Flores, Coote (McDaid 87); Devoy, Omochere (Junior 46), Burt (Mullins 87).

Referee: Alan Patchell.