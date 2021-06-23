Bohemians move home leg of Europa Conference League tie to Aviva Stadium

Bohemians have moved the home leg of their Europa Conference League tie against Icelandic side Stjarnan to the Aviva Stadium.

Bohs, who lost out to Hungarian opposition away from home in a one-legged Europa League tie last year, are away to Stjarnan in the first leg but after talks with the FAI, the Aviva Stadium will now host the second leg, on Thursday July 15.

"The Football Association of Ireland and Bohemian FC can confirm that the second leg of the club’s UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie with Stjarnan FC of Iceland will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, July 15th, with a 7.45pm kick-off. Further details on stadium capacity and ticketing will be made available in due course," an FAI statement said today.

The Gypsies are in talks with the FAI, the Department of Sport and stadium management about how many supporters will be admitted to the European game but it's believed that the FAI are keen to run the game as a test event ahead of the admission of bigger crowds in the coming weeks.

Read More

A crowd of 1,000 will attend Shamrock Rovers' league game at home to Drogheda United this weekend and 500 will be let in to see Shelbourne women's side at Tolka Park on Saturday but a decision has not yet been taken on when the current limit of 100 across the league will be expanded.

UEFA stated after the draw for the preliminary rounds of European competition that away fans will not be admitted.