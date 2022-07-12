Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy on verge of MK Dons move

Bohemian's Dawson Devoy scores a penalty in his side's 3-1 win over UCD last Thursday. Photo: Sportsfile

MK Dons have moved to try and complete the signing of Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy.

The Ireland U-21 international turned down a switch to the League One side in January, but independent.ie reported last week that MK Dons had not dropped their interest and were prepared to make an approach in the summer window.

It's understood that MK have now entered discussions with Bohs about the talented Ashbourne lad after submitting a bid.

Devoy (20) spent time at Watford as a kid but was content to come home and establish himself in the League of Ireland.

He has become an important member of Keith Long's side and the manager admitted last week that interest was likely given the level of Devoy's displays.

MK Dons have already dipped into the Irish market this summer to sign Darragh Burns from St Patrick's Athletic for €180,000.

Devoy is a longer term target, yet one scenario that has been discussed is the possibility that he is sent out on loan initially to guarantee regular football to continue his development.