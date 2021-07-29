Bohemians march on in Europa League Conference qualifiers after emphatic victory over Dudelange

Rob Cornwall of Bohemians, left, celebrates with team-mates Ciarán Kelly, centre, and Ross Tierney, right after scoring his side's first goal in the win over Dudelange. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This was another memorable European night in Dublin 4 for Bohemians, the joy coming from the manner in which they managed to make it look so comfortable.

League of Ireland outfits don’t win games by three goals all that often, but Keith Long’s side have managed to do that in back-to-back triumphs at the Aviva Stadium, prevailing in ties where they were the unseeded team. Georgie Kelly scored a brace to add to his pair against Stjarnan in the previous round.

They will have to go up several levels next Tuesday when Greek powerhouses PAOK come to town and an injury-time announcement confirmed that the boisterous crowd, which lapped up another big night out, will get another opportunity to make their presence felt.

The capacity will be 8,000 again and the tickets which go on sale on Friday won’t be available for long.

The pandemic has brought a lot of darkness to our world but the attempt to find a path out of it has afforded Gypsies followers the opportunity to acquaint themselves with a venue that had been out of their reach since 1992.

Test events designed to ready the ground for big international games in the autumn have breathed life into Bohs’ European adventure, and Long’s squad have embraced the opportunity.

The chat after the first leg was that Dudelange – Europa League group-stage participants as recently as 2017 and 2019 – weren't intimidated by Bohemians and fancied their chances of overturning the deficit with another week of preparation under their belts.

It must be noted that their much-changed squad are just coming out of pre-season.

They didn't start with confidence, however, and it was the Dubliners that looked more assured in the early minutes without necessarily cutting open their guests.

Bohs fans in the South Stand belted out a few verses of 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie', the Scottish Euros anthem, and their recruits from that neck of the woods were prominent with Ali Coote and Liam Burt dangerous in wide areas.

Dudelange threatened with a couple of nifty set-piece routines but Long's charges were quite comfortable in general play and earned their half-time lead on the basis of taking the best chance that came their way.

It came from a dead ball situation with a Dudelange foul punished by an in-swinging delivery from Anto Breslin and a back-post header from Rob Cornwall that appeared to catch the away side off guard.

Bohs had progressed through the previous round with a swagger, but they needed to call on a different skillset here to manage the situation. The expectation was that Dudelange would come racing out of the blocks, but while Cornwall was called upon to make one important interception, Long's charges succeeded in keeping white shirts at arm's length.

They began to enjoy more time on the ball without necessarily penetrating. Dawson Devoy's playmaking skills wowed observers against Stjarnan, but he needed to show intelligence off the ball here to work in tandem with the relentless Keith Buckley, a player whose improvement embodies the Bohs resurgence.

The Dudelange bench rolled the dice after the hour mark, making a positive double switch that suggested time was their enemy. But their build-up play remained laboured and, while the Bohs PA made reference to his side's youth at the break, they showed a streetwise streak.

Georgie Kelly won the free that led to the second with Coote's deep delivery headed back across the goal by Ciaran Kelly and into the path of the in-form striker, who made no mistake from a close-range header.

If that was about old school values, the third goal was a thing of beauty and all about the weaving run from Burt, an ex-Celtic and Rangers player who was viewed as one of Scotland's top talents in his teenage years.

The 22-year-old left white shirts trailing with a run deep from his own half that finished up with a precise pass that gave Kelly time and space to finish with confidence.

That was game over, with key men Buckley, Burt and Kelly taken off to warm ovations as Long’s mind already started to turn towards next week. Whatever happens there, the pictures from these occasions will stand the test of time.

Bohemians: Talbot, Lyons, Cornwall, C Kelly, Breslin; Buckley (Levingston 75), Devoy; Coote, Tierney, Burt (Ward 83); G Kelly (Finnerty 88)

Dudelange: Joubert, Delgado (Bojic 39), Cools, Diouf; Van Den Kerkhof, Morren (Kabore 80), Dos Santos Da Cruz, Kirch; Bettaieb (Ninte Junior 80), Sinani (Muratovic 64), Hadji (Hassan Nader 64)

Referee: Gergo Bogar (Hungary)