Bohemians manager search goes on as further talks with Ian Ryan reach dead end

Ian Ryan is out of the running for the Bohemans job

Bohemians are back to square one in their hunt for a new manager after talks with Wexford FC boss Ian Ryan ended.

The Gypsies have been searching for a successor to Keith Long since he was dismissed in August, but suffered a blow when Alan Reynolds, their initial first choice, last week turned down the offer so he could stay with Derry City.

Bohs then turned their attention to Ryan, the 36-year-old who has earned praise for his work with Wexford FC, after an earlier spell as coach and assistant manager with UCD and talks took place last week.

Earlier this season, Ryan was being lined up by Waterford FC when they sacked Ian Morris in April but he opted to stay with Wexford.

Ryan indicated over the weekend that he was withdrawing from the race, but that stance then changed and he was back in the frame, with a plan to keep current caretaker manager Derek Pender on his coaching staff.

But after further discussions, Ryan is today no longer a candidate with the two parties unable to seal a deal.

It's believed that Ryan, who is a full-time school teacher, had concerns over some of the terms of the proposed contract but he was also made aware that his appointment did not have the unanimous support of the Bohs board and he informed Bohs that he was staying with Wexford, currently sixth in the nine-team First Division.

With Richard Dunne and Vinny Perth also out of the race, Bohs are now back at the start of the recruitment process.