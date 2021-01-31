Bohemians linked with move for ex-Celtic and Rangers winger Liam Burt

Former Celtic and Rangers winger Liam Burt is on the verge of a move to Bohemians

Bohemians have been linked with a move for former Celtic and Rangers winger Liam Burt.

Burt (22) began his senior career at Celtic, but moved to Ibrox and made his debut as a teenager when Rangers were in the second tier.

In a three-year spell there he made one SPL appearance for the club before a cross-city move, back to Celtic, in 2019 but left Parkhead last summer.

The Scottish U-21 cap has since been on trial at a number of clubs in England but Bohs were alerted to his availability and with boss Keith Long keen to increase his options in attack, following the loss of players like Danny Mandroiu, Danny Grant and Andre Wright.

Midfielders Bastien Hery, Ali Coote and Stephen Mallon have been signed, as well as strikers Georgie Kelly and Thomas Oluwa, but Long is still in the market for attacking options.

