Bohemians join Rovers, Dundalk and Derry in returning negative Covid-19 results

Paddy Kirk has his temperature taken by Aaron Fitzsimons, Equipment Manager, as his team-mates wait in line ahead of a Bohemian FC training session at Dalymount Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Bohemians have joined Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Derry City in receiving negative results from the third round of Covid-19 tests of the four League of Ireland clubs that will play in Europe this summer.

The tests are part of the FAI's pilot programme "for a safer return to action for all Irish football".

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results on Wednesday after Bohemians players and staff were tested on Monday evening. All those tested have been informed of their negative result.

Players and staff at reigning Premier Division champions Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City also returned negative results in round three of the testing and were informed of their results on Tuesday.

All three rounds of results so far from testing on the four European qualified SSE Airtricity League clubs have produced negative results in preparation for the four-team tournament next month.

