Bohemians’ interim boss Derek Pender ‘embarrassed’ and ‘numb’ after ‘disgraceful’ Shels defeat

Interim manager Derek Pender says he was "embarrassed" by a "disgraceful" display from his Bohemians side in their heavy FAI Cup quarter-final loss to rivals Shelbourne which he claims sums up their grim season.

The season effectively ended for the Gypsies, who sacked manager Keith Long two weeks ago, with the 3-0 defeat to Shels as their only chance of European qualification is now gone. A dismal first half performance, which saw Shels lead 2-0 at the break, led to four substitutions at half time but the second half was as bad from Bohs.

Most Gypsies supporters had left before the final whistle, and those remaining in Tolka Park vented their anger at the players, with midfielder and one-time captain Jordan Flores going among Bohs fans to speak to them.

But Pender, in temporary charge along with Trevor Croly, didn't hold back on his side's slide, with Croly and Pender likely to remain in interim charge for a number of weeks at least, with no appointment imminent.

"Yesterday is a reflection of us on the whole year. That's what we have been giving to the fans and to this club over the course of the season and you can't accept that, you can't accept that as Bohs, that's disgraceful, I will be honest with you, that was embarrassing. You can't fight with that," Pender said.

"Quarter-final of the Cup… Dublin derby... how can you show up and not want to win, show that you want to win second balls, first balls, win duels? Shels did that. It's embarrassing.

"What we have given to ourselves and to the fans and the club, it's not right, it's not acceptable, every one of us has to look at ourselves. That's not how we play as Bohs, that's not what we give, a working man's club, fan-owned, all they want to see is grit, desire, a hunger. We didn't show that.

"How can you not show that in the quarter-final of the Cup, in a Dublin derby? I am numb. I can't accept that, we can't walk away from that, what we showed in a Dublin derby.

"The fans pay their hard-earned money to come and watch us every week, they represent the club, we have to represent them, and we are not doing that, we haven't all year, it's not right, it's shocking.

"We have gone away from our values, we lost a lot of our value, lost a lot of characters from the dressing room. We have to instil that in the players, instil that working-class ethos that is behind this club, fans that show up every week. We need to do that."