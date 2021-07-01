Bohemians get green light for 6,000 fans to attend European clash at Aviva Stadium

Bohemians will have 6,000 supporters present at their Europa Conference League tie with Iceland side Stjarnan at the Aviva Stadium.

The July 15 second leg has been selected as a test event for the return of spectators to the stadium and will be the largest football gathering since before the pandemic.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has described it as another step forward in their 'Return to Watch' programme.

"This is a major boost as we look to get supporters back to League of Ireland and Women’s National League football at pre-pandemic levels and the addition of the Aviva Stadium as a test venue is significant as we look to get our fans back into the ground for the big World Cup games in September," said Hill.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon added: “This announcement represents real progress as football edges back to normality and spectators return to our grounds in significant numbers.

"I want to thank the Government agencies, the clubs and our own FAI staff who have worked so hard on this pilot scheme. I look forward to seeing so many fans in the Aviva Stadium for this European tie as football looks to again prove itself to be a safe sport in the COVID-19 era.”

The FAI statement confirming the news also clarified the LOI venues that will be able to host 500 fans for games from Saturday onwards as their stadium has a capacity of 5,000 or greater.

Shamrock Rovers, Longford Town, Cork City, Waterford and St Patrick's Athletic meet the criteria.

However, Rovers' last two home games have been test events and there will be 1,000 present for the visit of Dundalk tomorrow.

The Hoops are also waiting for news on what will be allowed for the second leg of their Champions League clash with Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday week.

Bray's First Division game with Cobh Ramblers tomorrow has been nominated as a test event so 600 supporters will be welcome into the Carlisle Grounds.

Every other League of Ireland and Women's National League club will have to make do with 200 supporters at their games for the timebeing.

Longford will be first to benefit from the additional support as they welcome Sligo Rovers to Bishopsgate on Saturday evening, the day the new rule kicks into effect after it was brought forward primarily to facilitate this weekend's GAA action.