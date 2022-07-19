Bohemians forward Promise Omochere agrees deal to join League One side Fleetwood

The League of Ireland has lost another talent to League One in England as Bohemians forward Promise Omochere has agreed a move to Fleetwood Town and will complete a deal in the next 24 hours.

The 21-year-old has made a big impression since breaking into the Bohs first team, with a debut as a teenager in 2018, and he missed just one of their 22 league games this term.

Fleetwood were among the British clubs tracking Omochere and after agreeing to meet the release clause in the new deal which he signed at the start of this season. He will move on to the club now managed by Scott Brown once he passes a medical at the club today.

It's understood that Bohs will pocket a five-figure fee up front but with the potential for that to significantly rise based on appearances and sell-on clauses.

Bohs had already lost Dawson Devoy to Fleetwood's League One rivals MK Dons, while Danny Mandroiu, Darragh Burns and Eric Yoro have also left the league to move to that division this summer, and further English moves in the offing for Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers) and Eoin Toal (Derry City) while the top scorer in the league last term, Bohs man Georgie Kelly, also joined a League One side.

Speaking to independent.ie after last week's league win over Drogheda United, Bohs boss Keith Long admitted that interest in other players at Dalymount Park was inevitable. Bohs are hopeful that new signing Ethon Varian (Stoke City) can compensate for the loss of Omochere.

"There are clubs who are interested in some of our players, the players want to test themselves at the highest level they possibly can, with young players it's only natural for them to have those ambitions.

"Speculation will follow our better players, it's part of the game. We have to be realistic, our league is being raided by a lot of clubs in the UK for young talent, what we have to try and do there is to make sure we are getting good value for players of that quality," Long said over the weekend.