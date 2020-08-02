Bohemians find the Wright note on restart against struggling Cork

Bohemians' Andre Wright of Bohemians scores past Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bohemians got off to the perfect start to their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division resumption with a narrow victory over Cork City at Turner's Cross.

Bohs frontman Andre Wright proved the difference between the sides thanks to his fifth minute strike which sees a struggling City side rooted to the bottom of the table on just three points.

The Dubliners now lie just one point behind second-placed Dundalk, who they play next at Dalymount Park next Friday.

Wright was in the right place at the right time to pounce after Cork goalkeeper Mark McNulty could only parry Danny Grant's powerful 25-yard shot.

GOAL | @CorkCityFC 0-1 @bfcdublin



Great skill and shot from Danny Grant and Andre Wright turns the ball home to give Bohs the lead!



WATCH LIVE | https://t.co/IBZkINEa20 #WATCHLOI | #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/19LJwmYoa5 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 2, 2020

Cork had chances to equalise in the second half through Cian Murphy and late on through Cory Galvin, but Keith Long's side held on for the points.

