Bohemians FC and Fontaines DC team up with new jersey to tackle homelessness

An unusual combination, but one of Ireland’s leading rock bands, grammy-nominated Fontaines DC, will feature on the front of Bohemians jersey this season in a joint bid to tackle homelessness.

The band and football club came together to unite “two of people's greatest loves, music and football” in an effort to highlight the “unacceptable level of homelessness across the state”.

The club have confirmed that 15pc of all profits from sales of this year’s jersey will go to Focus Ireland, with the club saying they wish to have “a net positive impact on society” while being acutely aware of their “obligation to use football as a force for good whenever possible”.

“We hope that this collaboration provides Focus Ireland an added platform for them to communicate the need for leadership and change,” the club said in a statement.

A one-off, the jersey pays homage to Dublin and Ireland in its design, which features Celtic knotwork, the Poolbeg towers, Grattan Bridge lamps, the 'Dublin in the rain is mine' Fontaines lyric, and Patrick Pearse's quote 'Beware of the Risen People' from the wall of Kilmainham Gaol.

“This quote embodies the human spirit and that there is hope for everyone even when at their lowest ebb,” the club said.

Tom Coll, Fontaines DC drummer, said: "We're extremely proud to be a part of the new Bohs kit in conjunction with Focus Ireland as they are two organisations that we hold very close to our hearts.

"Bohemians and the work they do on a social inclusion, humanitarian and the community development level is something that we are proud to support in any way that we can.

"We used to rehearse in a little shed in Phibsborough years ago and the spirit surrounding Bohs is something that we found both welcoming and a true necessity to forward thinking, socially conscious action on a community level.

"Seeing their Refugees Welcome kit last season was an eye-opener to what kind of a message a football kit could achieve, instilling pride in a community and also spreading awareness and raising money for a social issue that is grossly neglected.

"We hope that this jersey can do something similar with Focus Ireland and we can raise some money for the tireless work they provide for the homeless community in Ireland.

"Anyone living in Dublin city knows that the homeless crisis has gotten to the stage where large scale government action is needed immediately and without question. We hope that this kit can raise some money for Focus Ireland to work towards a fairer Ireland for everyone,” Tom said.

Daniel Lambert, COO of Bohemian FC, said it was “brilliant” to link up with Fontaines DC, “who are no strangers to Dalymount Park, and Focus Ireland who do such essential work combatting homelessness across the country”.

"We know that football and music both have enormous power to reach people and engage people. Homelessness is not something that must exist, it can, and it should be solved, and we need to ensure as a society that it is not normalised and accepted."

