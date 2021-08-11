Bohemians fans advised not to travel to Greece for European qualifier 'in the interests of your own safety'

Bohemians have been on a roll in Europe in recent weeks. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

BOHEMIANS have told their 200-strong travelling support in Greece for their Europa Conference League with PAOK to stay away and stay safe after local police informed the Dublin club that only Greek passport holders would be admitted to the game.

Despite a UEFA ruling that tickets could not be sold to away fans for matches in the qualifying rounds of the club competitions this season - a ban that was extended to the World Cup qualifiers next month, denying Ireland supporters the chance to see the Republic play away to Portugal - it's estimated that 200 Bohs fans had travelled to Thessaloniki.

But the club have tonight told those fans to stay away from the game.

"Bohemian FC wishes to inform supporters in Greece that we have been told by PAOK and Thessaloniki police to advise you, in the interests of your own safety, not to travel to tomorrow’s Europe Conference League qualifier between PAOK and Bohemians," a club statement issued on Wednesday night said.

"While UEFA guidelines for European qualifiers do not allow away team ticket allocations at this present time, we had hoped that those who had purchased tickets directly from PAOK might be accommodated.

"This evening we have been informed by police that only people with Greek passports will be allowed to attend, and that no Irish passport holders will not be permitted entry.

"PAOK further informed us that any tickets purchased today by Bohemians fans will be refunded, but that no refunds will be given for tickets purchased tomorrow.

"The commitment to the team shown by our supporters has not gone unnoticed by the management and players. While this situation is out of our control, the club deeply regrets that no compromise could be found. In the interests of your own safety, we ask supporters to heed the advice not to travel to Toumba tomorrow."

Bohs lead PAOK 2-1 from the first leg in Dublin. The winners of the tie play either Scottish side Hibernian or Rijeka (Croatia).