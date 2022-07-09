Bohemians expecting to receive offers for young star Dawson Devoy

Keith Long has said he won’t be surprised if Bohemians receive offers for Dawson Devoy, with a number of clubs keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

League One side MK Dons have revived their interest in Devoy and are expected to make an official offer for the midfielder soon. The two clubs were in talks over a transfer last January, but Devoy opted against a move to stay at Dalymount.

The Ireland U-21 international has been superb for Long’s side this season, contributing eight goals and two assists. The midfielder was left out of the squad in their 2-1 friendly defeat to Union Berlin on Saturday.

“Dawson is still a Bohemians player at this moment,” said Long, following his side's 3-1 victory over UCD on Thursday.

“He is sought after by a number of clubs. We’ll see what happens. The window is open for another month, so I would never say never about any player to be perfectly honest. Dawson is a talented boy, and it won’t come as any surprise if there are offers for him in this window.”

Devoy’s late penalty sealed three points for Bohemians in Belfield, after first half-strikes by Jordan Flores and Liam Burt. After starting well, Bohs laboured for periods in the first half, and went behind on 30 minutes from Thomas Lonergan’s beautiful effort. Long praised his team’s character to come from behind and win, after back-to-back league defeats.

“We have played better and lost,” Long continued.

“It wasn’t a particularly great spectacle. It was pleasing to see the boys show character to come back. The crowd gets nervous with every touch and misplaced pass. It was effectively a home game with that support behind us. To go ahead before half-time took a little bit of pressure off us. In the second half I thought we managed the game reasonably well. We’ve won the game and that’s all that matters.”

New signings John O’Sullivan, Declan McDaid and Ryan Burke made their first appearances in Thursday’s win. Long has also recruited Scottish centre-back Josh Kerr and Ireland U-21 forward Ethan Varian.

“Josh Kerr has settled in quite well. We saw decent signs of a partnership with him and Ciaran Kelly in our friendly against Cliftonville. I thought John O’Sullivan affected the game (against UCD) quite positively when he came on. Declan McDaid is only in less than a week at this stage, so he’s still finding his fitness."