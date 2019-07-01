Bohemians draw blank at Dalymount as Derry City claim point

Goalkeepers James Talbot and Peter Cherrie earned their respective sides a point with impressive second half saves as Bohemians and Derry City settled for a share of the spoils at Dalymount.

Third-placed Bohemians remain six points ahead of the Candystripes who have a game in hand.

Unchanged from their 4-1 rout of Cork City, Derry won the midfield battle to shade the first half.

Ciaron Harkin shot just over before some incisive play carved Bohs open three times in quick succession though Harkin, twice, and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe failed to find a finish.

Argentine Gerardo Bruna then twice worked Talbot with strikes off his left foot.

With four changes from their win in Waterford, including injured absentees Keith Buckley and Danny Mandroiu, depleted Bohs had their moments.

Keith Ward's ingenuity was usually their spark, first looping a volley over the top before showing clever feet to bring the first save of the game from Cherrie.

Though Bohs had more about them from the resumption, Derry were creating the better chances as the home side had Talbot to thank for a brilliant double save on 70 minutes.

Greg Sloggett's through ball put David Parkhouse in on goal with Talbot out smartly to save with his body.

Quickly back up on his feet, the Bohs keeper was there again to get a hand to Ogedi-Uzokwe's follow-up before McNamee shot over the bar as Bohs somehow survived.

Cherrie then excelled with the save of the game on 82 minutes, going full stretch to push Ward's stunning free kick out for a corner.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Barker (Kirk, 40), Finnerty, Leahy; Allardice (McCourt, 58), Levingston; Wade-Slater, Ward, Graydon (Byrne, 85); Swan.

Derry City: Cherrie; McDonagh, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Sloggett, Bruna; Harkin, B. McNamee (Delap, 72), Ogedi-Uzokwe; Parkhouse (Cole, 79).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford)

