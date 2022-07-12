Bohemians defender Grant Horton recalled from loan stint by Cheltenham Town

Bohemians defender Grant Horton has been recalled from his loan stint by Cheltenham Town.

The 20-year-old joined Bohemians on a season-long loan deal in January, following the departure of Rob Cornwall. Horton started all but one of Bohemians’ first 12 league games after signing and scored a late equaliser against Shelbourne in March.

The centre-back was replaced against Shamrock Rovers in April, in what proved to be his final appearance for Keith Long’s side. Horton underwent knee surgery in England in May, after Long revealed he had suffered a torn meniscus. He will now return to the League One side, who continue their pre-season preparations.

“We wish to thank Grant for his contribution during his short time at our club and wish him all the very best for the future,” said Bohemians today, confirming his departure.

Bohemians recruited Josh Kerr from Airdrieonians in June, who will provide competition to Ciaran Kelly and Jordan Doherty at centre-back. The Phibsboro club are currently sixth and travel to face Drogheda United on Friday.