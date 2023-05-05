Bohemians cry foul over penalty decision as Shamrock Rovers close the gap in title race

Shamrock Rovers 2, Bohemians 0

Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers scores his side's second goal during the Premier Division clash with Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The steady queue of Bohemians players looking to have a word with referee Rob Hennessy after the final whistle reflected the mood of the losing camp, their disappointment fuelled by a sense of injustice.

Declan Devine’s side were a goal down with 13 minutes remaining when Jonathan Afolabi tumbled in the penalty area after getting to the ball ahead of Daniel Cleary, with replays backing up the Gypsies’ anger.

Shamrock Rovers got on with it, adding a second goal in the angry aftermath to enjoy another win over their arch-rivals and cut their lead at the top of the table to just a point.

Bohs asked more questions of Rovers than in their Dalymount meeting but the end result was the same.

After a dominant win in Derry on Monday, the Hoops started this game in the manner of a side that were ready to inflict the same misery on their fiercest rivals.

Bohemians struggled for composure in the opening quarter-hour, with Richie Towell and Johnny Kenny wasting chances before the offside flag saved the away side when Towell went down in the box under a challenge from James Talbot. Replays showed Towell was onside from Jack Byrne’s through ball – maybe this would have been a controversy with a different result.

Bohs regrouped and were brave enough in pressing high to make it harder for the Hoops to play out. They had reasonable success in the period coming up to the interval, with Rovers losing a bit of cohesion and nearly going in behind after a move that reflected growing Bohs confidence with raiding right-full Grant Horton sending a ball to the far post where left-full Paddy Kirk was on hand to test Hoops stand-in ’keeper Leon Pohls.

Byrne controlled the game in Derry and tried to do the same here, dropping very deep to get involved, especially in the period after half-time where he took up positions closer to right wing-back Neil Farrugia.

At times, there was a temptation to wonder if he was a little too deep but he was central to a spell where steady pressure led to the breakthrough, with Farrugia’s curling delivery headed goalwards by Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke was on hand to sweep up the rebound after a fine save by Talbot – although there was a marginal offside call in there too.

Bohs responded with a moment which highlighted both what Afolabi offers and what he needs to improve with the striker breaching the Rovers line by anticipating a superb Jordan Flores pass before failing to properly test Pohls with an unconvincing effort.

With the game opening up, chances followed at both ends with Byrne inches away from doubling the lead with a curler.

Stephen Bradley summoned the experience of Rory Gaffney and Ronan Finn but Bohs didn’t allow the champions to manage the final quarter, with sub James Clarke making a good impression as they pressed on with the penalty controversy coming during a strong visiting spell.

Exasperation on the Bohs bench was borne out of the knowledge that games can swing on those moments, especially against a top side.

Rovers responded from the choppy spell to put the match to bed, with Gaffney heading home from close range to seal the deal at the finish.

Shamrock Rovers – Pohls, Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, O’Neill, Poom (Nugent 89), Clarke (Finn 64); Towell (Burke 78), Byrne (Hoare 89); Kenny (Gaffney 64)

Bohemians –Talbot, Horton (Twardek 83), Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk (Clarke 65); Buckley (Williams 83), Flores; Connolly, McDonnell, Coote (McDaid 45); Afolabi

Ref – Rob Hennessy