Bohemians confirm signing of ex-Dundalk striker Georgie Kelly

Georgie Kelly, in action last season for St Patrick's Athletic, has signed for Bohemians. Photo: Sportsfile

Bohemians have boosted their options for the 2021 season with the capture of striker Georgie Kelly.

The Donegal native spent the second half of last season on loan from Dundalk to St Patrick's Athletic and he scored two goals in 12 games for the Saints, but manager Stephen O'Donnell decided against making the move permanent and Kelly (24) was a free agent when his deal with Dundalk ran out last month.

And Bohs boss Keith Long has moved quickly to snap up the former UCD player, Bohs in the need for cover up front next season as Dinny Corcoran has left the club, to join Drogheda United, while Andre Wright is due to return to his native England.

Kelly began his senior career with Derry City and lined out for UCD before a 2018 move to Dundalk, Kelly winning two league titles.

