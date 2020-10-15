Bohemians confirm positive Covid-19 test for first team player

Bohemians have confirmed that a member of the first team squad has tested postive for Covid-19.

But even though the un-named player and another player, who is a close contact, have been removed from the squad and are in isolation, the Gypsies will play against Dundalk on Friday night.

"Bohemians can confirm that a first-team player has tested positive for Covid-19 and that another, deemed a close contact, is also self-isolating as a result," the club said in a statement.

"The player who tested positive last trained with the team on Tuesday October 6th, was tested on Saturday October 10th, and received his result on Monday October 12th.

"He will remain in self-isolation and following all public health guidelines until he is permitted to resume training on Tuesday October 20th.

"We are happy to confirm that both the player who tested positive and the player deemed a close contact are asymptomatic.

"The latter has also had a test for Covid-19, which thankfully came back negative. He will also resume training on Tuesday October 20th.

"Bohemians made no request for tomorrow's game away to Dundalk to be rescheduled and are happy that the fixture will proceed as planned."

