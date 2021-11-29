Bohemians condemn ‘deplorable actions of a tiny minority’ and will ban fans involved in Dublin pub attack

Bohemians have promised to ban any fans involved in a violent attack on St Patrick's Athletic supporters before Sunday's FAI Cup final.

The actions of around 30 supporters, who carried out what has been labelled a "pre-planned" attack on the Irishtown House, a pub where St Patrick's Athletic supporters had gathered before the final, have been widely condemned.

Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers TD, said earlier today that "behaviour like this undermines the sporting event itself" and he called on the club to impose sanctions on the fans involved, aside from any involvement by An Garda Síochána.

Bohs have today condemned "the deplorable actions of a tiny minority" and have promised to act once fans are identified.

"37,126 attended Sunday's game in what was a record-breaking attendance for an FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium, and the highest attendance for any FAI Cup final since 1945. This represents a remarkable step forward for Irish football," a spokesperson for the club said.

"Bohemians had a crowd of circa 18,000 behind our team. This was an unprecedented figure for our club, and both sets of supporters contributed to one of the most electric atmospheres seen at any domestic fixture.

"It is, therefore, all the more deeply regrettable that the deplorable actions of a tiny minority would take away from that and tarnish such an occasion between two clubs, who have had such an excellent relationship for many years.

"We condemn the behaviour of this minority unconditionally. Such behaviour has no place in our club. We will be reviewing any footage received and will ban anyone identifiable.

"As a 100pc fan-owned club, our volunteers have worked tirelessly to be a force of good in our communities on many fronts. We will not allow the actions of this minority to detract from that continued aim," the spokesperson added.